WATCH: 1000s march illegally against Netanyahu in Jerusalem; scuffles, several arrests

Thousands participated in an illegal anti-government march in Jerusalem towards the Prime Minister’s residence Saturday night, culminating in scuffles and several arrests. Police had refused to grant permission for the march, saying the nightly demonstrations were destroying “the fabric of everyday life” for residents.