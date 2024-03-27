WATCH: Alan Dershowitz – ‘It’s not Biden versus Netanyahu, it’s Biden versus the people of Israel’ March 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-alan-dershowitz-this-isnt-a-difference-between-biden-netanyahu-its-between-biden-and-people-of-israel/ Email Print Dershowitz slammed the US abstention from the latest ceasefire UNSC resolution and called out Biden for caring more about votes than Israel’s future.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/WhatsApp-Video-2024-03-27-at-10.23.10_7c76d07f.mp4 alan dershowitzCeasefireHamasUNSC resolutionUS abstain