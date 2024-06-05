WATCH: American couple discovers $100,00 magnet fishing in NY lake June 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-american-couple-discovers-10000-magnet-fishing-in-ny-lake/ Email Print James Kane and Barbie Agostini found $100,000 in an old safe they hauled up while magnet fishing in a New York lake, with police unable to connect the safe or the money to an unsolved case. An American couple has managed to hook a safe filled with nearly AU$150,000 while magnet fishing in a New York lake.James Kane & Barbie Agostini join us to tell us about the valuable find. pic.twitter.com/VqJTKa0qnM— The Project (@theprojecttv) June 3, 2024 A couple in Queens were stunned to find $100,000 in cash inside an old safe they dredged up while magnet fishing in a NYC lake. The two anglers, James Kane and Barbie Agostini, used a strong magnet to fish in the water on Friday afternoon. They felt something bulky on the end… pic.twitter.com/JczNL2ngq6— Evoclique (@Evoclique_) June 2, 2024 Read WATCH: Driver tries to run down Jewish men in Brooklyn Barbie AgostiniJames Kanemagnet fishingNYsafe