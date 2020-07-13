WATCH: AOC blames NYC crime spike on people’s need ‘to feed their child’

As violent crime surges in New York City, including deadly shootings, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggests the reason could be that they don’t have money to buy food and may need to shoplift in order to feed their families.
AOC on increased NYC crime: "Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren't paying their rent & are scared to pay their rent & so they go out & they need to feed their child & they don't have money so… they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry." pic.twitter.com/oHSTWWJZ6a
