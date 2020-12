A group of Israeli-Arab pranksters played a gag on Tel Aviv residents, pretending to be a visiting delegation from the UAE. Most who saw them were taken in and stopped to take pictures.

נהנים מפירות השלום. pic.twitter.com/vl71BDmi0j — Suleiman Maswadeh סולימאן מסוודה (@SuleimanMas1) December 4, 2020