The crowd at the 121st Army-Navy Football Game chanted “USA” as President Donald Trump walked onto the field prior to the start of the game at Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, in West Point, N.Y. on Saturday.

Army/Navy erupts in USA chant as President Trump steps on the football field. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/7UuUXlCRcJ — Kambree (@KamVTV) December 12, 2020