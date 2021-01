Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger compared the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to Kristallnacht, which was carried out by “the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys,” in a Jan. 10 tweet.

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021