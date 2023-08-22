WATCH: Biden compares his kitchen fire to deadly Hawaii wildfires

Biden compared a small kitchen fire he once had in his home to thousands of Maui residents losing their entire homes, cars, and possessions and 115 deaths.

By World Israel News Staff

After considerable delay, U.S. President Joe Biden travelled to Hawaii on Monday, 13 days after a devastating wildfire claimed the lives of at least 115 people; many more remain missing.

The president was widely criticized over the past couple of weeks for his lack of response to the catastrophe.

According to FrontPage Magazine, “On the Biden scale of lies, the kitchen fire of 2004 doesn’t even begin to compare to his lie that his son died in Iraq or that he fought for civil rights, but it’s still a Biden standard that he repeats all the time.

“The line about ‘having a significant portion of it burn’ matches what Biden said in a 2013 speech in which he thanked firefighters and EMTs who ‘got my wife out’ from the fire sparked by lightning.

“However, at the time of the 2004 blaze,” the article notes, “fire officials told the Associated Press that the lightning strike merely caused a small fire that was contained to the kitchen.”

There were no injuries in that kitchen fire. “Luckily, we got it pretty early,” Cranston Heights Fire Company Chief George Lamborn told AP at the time.