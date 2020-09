In Brooklyn on early Sunday, a black Chevy Camaro swerved and hit two Orthodox Jews standing on the sidewalk. Police are investigating what may be a purposeful hit-and-run.

Hatzolah was on scene at 2:40am at Lee Ave & Taylor St after a Black Chevy Camaro hit 2 pedestrians standing on the sidewalk and fled the scene, pedestrians suffered Minor injuries, @WspuShomrim and @NYPD90Pct are searching for the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/pkKmCJkDBU — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) August 30, 2020