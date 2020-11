“Democrats Abroad Israel” is a pro-Biden group hoping to reach some of the 100,000 U.S. citizens who live in the country, i24News reports.

There’s no upcoming election in Israel, but U.S. political party activists have been doing everything they can recently to get Israeli-US citizens to cast their absentee ballots. @owenalterman has a snapshot from Tel Aviv: @i24NEWS_EN pic.twitter.com/smUDp4SE54 — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithi24) November 2, 2020