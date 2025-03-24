WATCH: Former Houthi spokesman – ‘An international coalition is needed to defeat the Houthis’ March 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-houthi-spokesman-an-international-coalition-is-needed-to-defeat-the-houthis/ Email Print Former Houthi spokesperson Ali Al-Bukhaiti argued that while Iran denied commanding the Houthis, it was their primary backer, and if the U.S. or Israel had retaliated directly against Tehran for every Houthi attack, Iran’s support—and the Houthis’ missile capabilities—would quickly crumble. Coalition forcesHouthisUAE