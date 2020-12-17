Search

WATCH: Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman lights up UAE’s Burj Khalifa

In the city of Dubai in the UAE, the entire side of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, lit up with a promotional video for Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot on Dec. 15.