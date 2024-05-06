WATCH: Gazan refuses evacuation order says, ‘We want to die and our children also must die’ May 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gazan-refuses-evacuation-order-says-we-want-to-die-and-our-children-also-must-die/ Email Print The Palestinian refused persistent efforts by the IDF to get his family and others to safety saying, ‘We love death as you love life.’ "We love death the way you love life"The IDF has been calling families in Rafah and warning them to evacuate. This was the phone call between an IDF officer and a Gaza resident.IDF: We must do everything within our means to prevent any fatalities. Gazan: We want to die and… pic.twitter.com/GeaelHBzns— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 6, 2024 airstrikeEvacuationGazamartyrPalestinians