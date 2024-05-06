WATCH: Gazan refuses evacuation order says, ‘We want to die and our children also must die’

"We love death the way you love life"

The IDF has been calling families in Rafah and warning them to evacuate. This was the phone call between an IDF officer and a Gaza resident.

IDF: We must do everything within our means to prevent any fatalities.

Gazan: We want to die and… pic.twitter.com/GeaelHBzns

