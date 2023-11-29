WATCH: Hapoel Be’er Sheva meet Ohad who they wished happy birthday while in Gaza November 29, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hapoel-beer-sheva-meet-ohad-who-they-wished-happy-birthday-while-in-gaza/ Email Print While Ohad Munder was in Gaza he turned 9 years old and his favorite soccer team Hapoel Be’er Sheva wished him a happy birthday, they finally got to meet after he was released, I’m not crying you are. Ohad Munder, who was freed from captivity in Gaza a couple days ago, related an amazing story that his family passed on to local media earlier this week. He says that the terrorists regularly moved the hostages around, so he was never with the same people for very long. On… pic.twitter.com/aEMYPQFUfh — (((Emanuel Miller))) 🌻 (@emanumiller) November 29, 2023 Hapoel Be'er ShebahostageOhad Munder