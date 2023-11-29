Search

WATCH: Hapoel Be’er Sheva meet Ohad who they wished happy birthday while in Gaza

While Ohad Munder was in Gaza he turned 9 years old and his favorite soccer team Hapoel Be’er Sheva wished him a happy birthday, they finally got to meet after he was released, I’m not crying you are.