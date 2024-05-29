Search

WATCH: Hezbollah chief Nasrallah visits deceased mother in rare aboveground trip

The terror leader in Lebanon stays in deep underground bunkers and doesn’t use a phone for fear of IDF attacks and assassination attempts.

