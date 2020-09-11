WATCH: IDF arrests 60 terrorists near Hebron September 11, 2020 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-arrests-60-terrorists-near-hebron/ Email Print In the largest raid since Operation Brother’s Keeper, when the army was searching for the three teenage boys kidnapped by Hamas in June 2014, the IDF arrested at least 60 terrorists in the Hebron region on Monday night. https://a7.org/media/a7radio/misc/video/20/sep/zahal080920.mp4 HamasHebronIDFPalestinian terrorThree kidnapped boys