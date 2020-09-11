Search

WATCH: IDF arrests 60 terrorists near Hebron

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-arrests-60-terrorists-near-hebron/
Email Print

In the largest raid since Operation Brother’s Keeper, when the army was searching for the three teenage boys kidnapped by Hamas in June 2014, the IDF arrested at least 60 terrorists in the Hebron region on Monday night.

 