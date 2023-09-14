WATCH: ‘I’m proud of my criticism’ – Tom Friedman doubles down on ‘useful idiots’ comments September 14, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-im-proud-of-my-criticism-tom-friedman-doubles-down-on-useful-idiots-comments/ Email Print The New York Times columnist told i24 News that he would not support a Saudi-Israel normalization pact without seeing the terms on the U.S. side and without any conditions for a two-state solution. Benjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Saudi relationsIsraeli-Palestinian conflictthomas friedmanUS Mideast policy