WATCH: Israel discusses new strategy for living with COVID-19 July 13, 2021

Israel's coronavirus cabinet is set to convene Tuesday night and discuss possible strategies that will allow the country to combat the spike in new cases, while preventing a potentially economically devastating fourth wave lockdown. One possible measure Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has proposed is not telling people what needs to be shut down, but directing them on how to safely reopen their businesses and giving the public time to prepare for new directives, thud building trust and reducing confusion.