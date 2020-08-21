WATCH: Israeli laser system shoots down 32 explosive balloons from Gaza August 21, 2020 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-laser-system-shoots-down-32-explosive-balloons-from-gaza/ Email Print Using the Lahav Or (‘Light Blade’) combat laser, Israel intercepted 32 explosive and incendiary balloons fired by terrorists from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, as seen in this video released by Israel’s Border Police. arson terrorfire balloonsIsrael Defense ForcesIsrael-Gaza borderIsraeli Border PoliceIsraeli military technologyMissiles from Gaza