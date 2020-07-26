Search

WATCH: Jews and allies ban Twitter, Instagram for 48 hours, protesting anti-Semitism

#NoSafeSpaceForJewHate: Led by dozens of Jewish and anti-hate organizations, Jews and their allies will stage a 48-hour from Twitter and Instagram, starting 9 a.m. on Monday, protesting tolerance of anti-Semitism, as explained by Brooke Goldstein, executive director of The Lawfare Project.