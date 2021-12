A bus full of Jewish passengers en route to celebrate the Chanukah holiday in London was attacked by assailants that seemed to perform Nazi salutes.

Insanity in London – a bus full of Jewish passengers on their way to celebrate Hanukkah were attacked by men trying to break the bus windows, spitting at the passengers and what appears to be throwing up Nazi salutes. pic.twitter.com/pJdwDoFThA — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) December 1, 2021