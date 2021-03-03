WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany discusses Capitol riot in first interview since leaving White House March 3, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-kayleigh-mcenany-discusses-capitol-riot-in-first-interview-since-leaving-white-house/ Email Print “Everyone in the administration was horrified,” says former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany regarding the Capitol riot, former President Trump’s CPAC address, and the future of the Republican Party. Donald TrumpKayleigh McEnanyRepublican partyUS politicsUS riots