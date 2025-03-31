WATCH: Khamanei calls Israel an American proxy March 31, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-khamanei-calls-israel-an-american-proxy/ Email Print In a speech, Iranian leader Ali Khamenei denounced Israel as a U.S. proxy, accusing it of committing genocide and expanding its territory under American direction.Khamenei says that the “Zionists” are just a U.S proxy.Basically putting the blame on the US pic.twitter.com/rn7DahG025— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 31, 2025 Ali KhameneiIRGCUSA