WATCH: ‘La Familia’ anarchists attack journalists at Jerusalem protest

A far-right Israeli group, known as La Familia, rioted in Jerusalem against left-wing nightly protesters who demand Prime Minister Netanyahu’s resignation.

The extremist group attacked journalists and cameramen Thursday evening, including i24 News correspondent Daniel Tsemach, who describes the scene. Police arrived and arrested eight La Familia anarchists.

Anti-Netanyahu protests have also clashed with police in demonstrations in recent weeks. The prime minister has condemned the violence on both sides.