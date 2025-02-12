WATCH: Majestic snow blankets IDF bases on Mount Hermon

The IDF has decided to remain stationed on Mount Hermon for the foreseeable future in an effort to stabilize and defend Israel’s borders, despite the heavy snow making conditions difficult.

It may be a snow day in DC again, but also up in Mount Hermon!

Might look like Alaska, but it’s Israel! ❄️

@AsrafEitan pic.twitter.com/xDvyKlFdtC

— Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) February 12, 2025