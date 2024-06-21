WATCH: Military expert breaks down IDF operations in Gaza and impending war with Hezbollah June 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-military-expert-breaks-down-idf-operations-in-gaza-and-impending-war-with-hezbollah/ Email Print John Spencer, a renowned military expert and combat veteran, discusses the IDF’s use of certain weapons that are being condemned across the world and how Israel is doing everything it can to protect civilians. The best 4 minutes you will spend today:Watch Urban Warfare expert @SpencerGuard discuss the war in Gaza, Israel criticism, and Hezbollah on @CNN with @jaketapper.An excellent interviewer and an excellent interviewee pic.twitter.com/3By9Kl1BhL — Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) June 20, 2024 GazaIDFJohn Spencerurban warfare