WATCH: NBA superstar whispers ‘Free Palestine’ to player known for anti-Israel advocacy November 5, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nba-superstar-whispers-free-palestine-to-fellow-player-known-for-anti-israel-advocacy/ Email Print Spurs center Victor Wembanyama whispered “Free Palestine” to Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, a player known for his anti-Israel stance and other controversies, after the teams’ game. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/e4N7dQAvbouiWgrk.mp4 Free PalestineKyrie IrvingNBAVictor Wembanyama