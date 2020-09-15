WATCH: New video emerges of wounded LA sheriff’s deputies, one struggling to help other, despite wounds September 15, 2020 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-video-emerges-of-wounded-la-sheriffs-deputies-one-struggling-to-help-other-despite-wounds/ Email Print In the video, the female Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy can be seen struggling to tie a tourniquet on her partner despite herself bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. Black Lives MatterLos AngelesShooting attackUS Police