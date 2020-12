Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley went to Georgia to stump for Republican Senate candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, warning what the Democratic party will do if they win the Senate.

Nikki Haley: “This is the Democratic Party that believes you cancel anyone that doesn’t agree with you… They believe that socialism is the new way of life.” pic.twitter.com/9kqbrpPdyJ — The Hill (@thehill) December 21, 2020