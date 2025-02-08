WATCH: Palestinian prisoners handed weapons immediately upon release

Israel released 183 violent terrorists in exchange for three Israeli hostages, who were returned dozens of pounds underweight with visible signs of pain and torture on their faces.

On the other side. A released Hamas terrorist who served a life sentence fires his gun in the air, and says he will murder the first Israeli he sees. These aren't people. pic.twitter.com/AFMyJ85zhM — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) February 8, 2025