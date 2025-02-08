WATCH: Palestinian prisoners handed weapons immediately upon release February 8, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-prisoners-handed-weapons-immediately-upon-release/ Email Print Israel released 183 violent terrorists in exchange for three Israeli hostages, who were returned dozens of pounds underweight with visible signs of pain and torture on their faces.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-08-at-21.25.07_a1439546.mp4On the other side. A released Hamas terrorist who served a life sentence fires his gun in the air, and says he will murder the first Israeli he sees.These aren't people. pic.twitter.com/AFMyJ85zhM— The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) February 8, 2025 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-08-at-20.56.18_5140d0d1.mp4 Palestinian prisonersRed CrossWeapons