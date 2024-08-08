WATCH: People’s reactions when they find out the Nova festival massacre took place in Israel August 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-peoples-reactions-once-they-find-out-the-nova-festival-massacre-took-place-in-israel/ Email Print People initially reacted with expected terror and horror, but when the interviewer revealed it happened in Israel, respondents began justifying Hamas’s slaughter of hundreds of young people. American Gen Z liberals are nescient, brainwashed, and cruel.pic.twitter.com/OewQFAW18d — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) August 8, 2024 Hamas supportersliberalsNova FestivalOct 7th