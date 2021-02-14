Search

WATCH: Pete Hegseth responds to Omar’s promotion on House foreign affairs panel

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pete-hegseth-responds-to-omars-promotion-on-house-foreign-affairs-panel/
Email Print

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth says it proves you can “fail up” in reaction to Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar being named as vice-chair of the House Foreign Affairs sub-committee on Africa and global human rights issues.