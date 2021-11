A crowd of Polish nationalists yelled “death to the Jews” while symbolically burning a book representing a 757-year-old edict permitting Jews to live in Poland. The rally took place in Kalisz on Thursday night as Poles marked their national day of independence. The book was burned by far-right activist Wojciech Olszański. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned what he called, “a shocking display of hate.” An estimated 10,000-20,000 Jews live in Poland today.