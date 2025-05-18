Search

WATCH: President Trump discusses relationship with Netanyahu and his Middle East trip in hard hitting interview

President Trump dismissed reports of frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, instead defending him as “an angry man” in light of the October 7th attacks, while praising his leadership during the war and proposing Gaza be transformed into a “Freedom Zone” under U.S. oversight.



