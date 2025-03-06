WATCH: President Trump listens to stories of Israeli hostages in the Oval Office

After meeting with Israeli hostages at the White House and hearing their devastating stories, President Trump posted a threat on Truth Social, saying, ‘Shalom, Hamas means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose.’

President Trump met with eight released hostages from Gaza, listening to their heartbreaking stories. They expressed gratitude for his unwavering efforts to bring them & others home.

Hamas' actions have inflicted immense suffering, AND THEIR REIGN OF TERROR MUST BE STOPPED. pic.twitter.com/Sy0G3fwSqL

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2025