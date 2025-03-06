Search

WATCH: President Trump listens to stories of Israeli hostages in the Oval Office

After meeting with Israeli hostages at the White House and hearing their devastating stories, President Trump posted a threat on Truth Social, saying, ‘Shalom, Hamas means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose.’





