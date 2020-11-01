WATCH: Russian UN ambassador calls for ‘complete rejection’ of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria November 1, 2020 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-russian-un-ambassador-calls-for-complete-rejection-of-israeli-sovereignty-in-judea-and-samaria/ Email Print Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya expresses doubts about the Abraham Accords bringing regional stability and rejects Israel’s claims to sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. Judea and SamariaRussia