WATCH: Russian UN ambassador calls for ‘complete rejection’ of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya expresses doubts about the Abraham Accords bringing regional stability and rejects Israel’s claims to sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.