Search

WATCH: Social media creator gets assaulted for bringing American flag to an anti-Israel college protest

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-social-media-creator-gets-assaulted-for-bringing-american-flag-to-an-anti-israel-college-protest/
Email Print

Ami Horowitz went to City College of New York with an American flag and promptly got chased, pushed down a flight of stairs by Israel haters, and was arrested by campus police.

>