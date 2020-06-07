WATCH: ‘The next stop is the Diamond District,’ NY protester warns Jews

A protester in New York threatened on TV to go down to the “Diamond District” in New York with gasoline if they don’t get what they want from state and local officials. Fox News reports, noting that the district is largely run by Orthodox Jews.

A protester in New York made a threat *on live tv* to go down to the ‘Diamond District’ in New York with gasoline if they don’t get want they want from state and local officials. Fox News @EricShawnTV was not pleased and called him out… pic.twitter.com/dgt7p4buzG — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) June 6, 2020