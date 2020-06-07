Search

WATCH: ‘The next stop is the Diamond District,’ NY protester warns Jews

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-next-stop-is-the-diamond-district-ny-protester-warns-jews/
Email Print

A protester in New York threatened on TV to go down to the “Diamond District” in New York with gasoline if they don’t get what they want from state and local officials. Fox News reports, noting that the district is largely run by Orthodox Jews.