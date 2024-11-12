WATCH: Throwback video shows how newly tapped Sec of State Rubio deal with anti-Israel protesters November 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-throwback-video-shows-how-newly-tapped-sec-of-state-rubio-deal-with-anti-israel-protesters/ Email Print Senator Marco Rubio was just chosen by Donald Trump to be his upcoming Secretary of State, and this is how he deals with terror-supporting feminists.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-12-at-02.25.10_cddc7d00.mp4 Marco Rubiopro-IsraelSecretary of State