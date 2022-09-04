Search

WATCH: Trump envoy discusses forecast for Middle East, US politics

Iran, the 2nd anniversary of the Abraham accords, Jared Kushner’s latest book, and much more in this ILTV exclusive interview with Jason Greenblatt, former White House envoy to the Middle East, author of “In the Path of Abraham” and host of podcast “The Diplomat” on Newsweek.