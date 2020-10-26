WATCH: Trump’s Sudan-Israel peace deal ‘unprecedented,’ State Dept. spokesperson says October 26, 2020 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trumps-sudan-israel-peace-deal-unprecedented-state-dept-spokesperson-says/ Email Print State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus talks about the third peace deal in just over two months between Israel and a Muslim state on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ on Saturday. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Israel-Sudan relationsState DepartmentSudan