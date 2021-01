“It’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the biological existence of women,” Tulsi Gabbard told Fox’s Tucker Carlson.

Tulsi Gabbard blasts the new House rules that get rid of "gendered language" on Tucker:

"It’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the biological existence of women." pic.twitter.com/eoQEl1QNWR

