WATCH: UAE-Israel peace ‘brings humanity back to both of us,’ says Abu Dhabi culture and tourism chair

In conversation with Ambassador Alon Ushpiz, director-general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, a member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, celebrates the UAE-Israel peace accord and extends his best wishes to the people of Israel for Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year.