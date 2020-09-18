WATCH: UAE-Israel peace ‘brings humanity back to both of us,’ says Abu Dhabi culture and tourism chair

In conversation with Ambassador Alon Ushpiz, director-general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, a member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, celebrates the UAE-Israel peace accord and extends his best wishes to the people of Israel for Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year.

Building bridges of peace between #Israel and the #UAE.

MFA Dir-Gen @AlonUshpiz spoke today with HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak @Admediaoffice about the importance of the peace treaty for both countries.

Shana Tova and Id Mubarak message from #AbuDhabi and #Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/6CuUa41sel

— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) September 17, 2020