WATCH: Victim of attack by pro-Palestinian protesters arrested by NYPD

Following the horrors of the Oct. 7th massacre, where Hamas murdered 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped over 240 people, the world’s sympathetic reaction to Israel didn’t last very long.

Not long after the Hamas invasion, a Jewish man, while on his way to pick up his son from school, found himself violently attacked by a pro-Palestinian mob for distributing flyers with pictures of the hostages on them.

Omri was subsequently arrested by NYPD on nonsense charges, while the attackers got off scot-free, prompting outrage and response from Jewish voices worldwide.