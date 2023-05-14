WATCH: Who’s the imam Israel’s Mossad is accused of assassinating – in the 7th century? May 15, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-whos-the-imam-israels-mossad-is-accused-of-assassinating-in-the-7th-century/ Email Print Iraqi Shiite militia leader Qais Al-Khazali tells his followers that the Mossad, the modern State of Israel’s renowned intelligence agency, used a prostitute to assassinate a 7th-century imam. Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Qais Al-Khazali: The Israeli Mossad Used a Prostitute to Assassinate Imam Ali, in the 7th Century #Antisemitism #Mossad #Iraq @Qais_alkhazali pic.twitter.com/KzytWsGSzZ — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 14, 2023 AntisemitismIncitement to terrorMossadRadical IslamShiites