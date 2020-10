Tamir Barelko, organizer for Businesses Against Lockdown, tells i24 News why small businesses in Israel will protest the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

#Israel: Tamir Barelko, organizer for Businesses Against Lockdown explains why small businesses will protest the nationwide #coronavirus lockdown: ‘People just want to fight for the right to provide.’ pic.twitter.com/MmNjyzoPsg — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 11, 2020