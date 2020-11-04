‘We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court’: Trump comes out swinging, accuses Democrats of trying to steal election

“We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we already have,” Trump said.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

President Donald Trump accused the Democrats of perpetrating “a fraud on the American public,” in a tough speech delivered to supporters at the White House East Room at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight. And a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people, and we won’t stand for it. We will not stand for it,” Trump said.

“We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything and all of a sudden it was just called off,” Trump said.

The president described the results as “phenomenal,” noting that the campaign won states like Florida. “We didn’t win it. We won it by a lot,” he said.

Trump also mentioned Pennsylvania, where he said he was up by 690,000 votes. Pennsylvania is considered a battleground state.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity,” he said.

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list, OK?,” Trump said.

“We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we already have.”

Trump had tweeted before his speech, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Wednesday morning outside Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, “Look, we could know the results as early as tomorrow morning. It may take longer as I’ve said all along,” he said.

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to call who wins this election, that’s the decision of the American people,” Biden said.

Biden and Trump are locked in a a close race as the challenger failed to meet expectations of polls which put him consistently ahead of the incumbent. The decision may hinge on mail-in ballots. Those votes might not be fully counted until Friday.