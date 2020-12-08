Western Wall prepares for tourists from UAE, Bahrain

The information presented to the visitors recounts the heritage of the Western Wall, its customs and traditions.

By TPS

Israel has begun preparations for the tourists expected to come from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and other Arab countries. As part of these preparations, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation has initiated Arabic versions of its information page, guide, and map distributed to those who visit the Western Wall, one of the holiest and most visited sites in Jerusalem.

The Western Wall brochures are distributed for free to all who visit the site.

The brochures in Arabic were produced in honor of the Abraham Accords signed with the UAE and Bahrain in September and “countries which will hopefully follow in their footsteps.”

The information presented to the visitors recounts the heritage of the Western Wall, its customs and traditions.

Copies of the brochures will be distributed also to the Tourism Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Government Press Office, and the Jerusalem Municipality’s Tourism Office “as part of the State of Israel’s preparation for the era of peace and friendship with the sons of Abraham in the Middle East,” the Western Wall Foundation said.