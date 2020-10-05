‘Whoever doesn’t jump is a Jew’: Fox Sports apologizes for chant in soccer broadcast

Ajax fans historically refer to themselves as the “Jews,” a nickname that has often led to anti-Semitic chanting by opposing fans.

By JNS

With most professional sports matches occurring in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic, many TV stations are using audience soundtracks while broadcasting games.

During a Dutch soccer game on Sunday, FOX Sports Netherlands broadcast a live game between Amsterdam’s Ajax and a team from the Dutch city of Groningen that included a recording from a past game with the popular chant “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Jew.”

Ajax fans historically refer to themselves as the “Jews,” a nickname that has often led to anti-Semitic chanting by opposing fans.

The outlet apologized for including the soundtrack during its broadcast of the game, which FC Groningen won 1-0 at the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadium in Groningen.

“Due to human error during the match, during the first halftime a certain chant was heard that should not have been played. The fragment was removed,” tweeted FOX Sports Netherlands. “We offer our sincere apologies and are looking into how this could have happened and how to make sure it does not recur.”