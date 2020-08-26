Wisconsin citizens shooting rioters? At least 1 dead

A protester attempts to continue standing through a cloud of tear gas fired by police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP/David Goldman)

At least two videos suggest citizens are starting to shoot rioters.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

One dead and two wounded was the toll in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Kenosha, Wisconsin as riots against police continued. It appears from videos posted on social media that citizens are taking matters into their own hands against rioters.

Anger has spilled into the streets of Kenosha since the shooting of a black man by police on Sunday. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at rioters who shot fireworks and threw water bottles and rocks at them.

In one video, a man with a rifle is seen being knocked down in the middle of a street. He opens fire. A body can be seen lying near him. He gets up and continues walking as people run away.

Warning: Graphic Video

Shots fired in Kenosha on this Tuesday night #KenoshaRiots #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/q5vZ4zLmZz — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020

Another video posted on Tuesday night, though it is not clear if it is from Kenosha, shows a man shot in the head. The caption says “BLM Rioter gets shot in the head by business owner after trying to break into shop.” It is too graphic to post.

The southeastern Wisconsin city became the nation’s latest flashpoint in a summer of racial unrest after cellphone footage of police shooting Jacob Blake — apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle — circulated widely on social media. The 29-year-old was hospitalized in serious condition. He is said to be paralyzed from the waist down.